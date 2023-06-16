WATERTOWN — City Council candidate Robert O. Kimball thinks that he has a unique business sense that his opponents don’t have.
For 15 years, the retired general surgeon operated his own medical practice. Looking at complex medical issues, he had to come up with a plan and then be decisive.
“In the event that you don’t get the outcome you want, you’re still trying to make things better,” he said.
If he’s elected, he’d use that same approach with city issues and make decisions that would improve the situation, he added.
Dr. Kimball would not have voted for either the $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club or spending $3.9 million for a new pool at North Elementary School.
“The current council seems to think the city has an endless amount of money to spend,” he said.
He’s worried about the city’s financial future as the result of that spending.
A hydroelectric contract with National Grid that brings in millions of dollars a year will end in 2030. The city will be hit hard by the loss of the revenue, he said.
The city also must proceed with a $50 million project at the water treatment to fix two contaminants, he said. The city is going to seek state and federal funding for the project, but it will be costly nonetheless, he said.
He also thinks that the city should pursue development opportunities along the Black River through its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
He started attending council meetings during the debate of the golf club during the last several months.
He’s frustrated by the way council members conduct themselves during council meetings. The constant arguing has to stop, he said, because it keeps them from getting things done.
At first, he was pleased that interim city attorney H. Todd Bullard tried to rein in Councilman Cliff G. Olney III. During a subsequent meeting, however, the attorney needlessly attacked the councilman, he said. He also puts blame on Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith for some of the antics.
The new business portion of meetings go off the rails, he said. Council members “air their grievances” against each other.
But there’s nothing in council rules that allow for the lengthy rants, he said.
“Put an end to them,” he said, adding that it would solve some of the bickering.
He moved to Watertown after being a surgeon in the Army. He believes that there are many people and organizations that are working to make Watertown a better place.
“It’s a good place to live and bring up a family,” he said.
Education: Cornell University, 1979; Columbia Medical School, 1984; surgeon in the Army, Eisenhower Medical Center in Augusta, Ga.
Employment: Retired general surgeon, owned practice and associated with Samaritan Medical Center
Family: Wife Beth Linderman, two grown children and five grandchildren.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.