WATERTOWN — As Election Day nears, City Council candidates are wrapping up their campaigns this weekend, still looking for support and encouraging voters to get out and vote.
Seven candidates are running in Tuesday’s election; two will be elected to four-year seats and another to a two-year term.
Incumbent Lisa A. Ruggiero, Councilman Leonard G. Spaziani, previous candidate Cliff Olney III and newcomers Michelle L. Capone and Benjamin P. Shoen are running for two four-year seats. Patrick J. Hickey and Amy Horton are vying for a two-year council term.
For the most part, council candidates will be out knocking on doors, talking to voters about why they should be elected, using social media to get their messages out and continuing with campaign ads.
But they’ve got their own ideas on how they’re spending the waning days of the campaign.
Councilwoman Ruggiero plans to focus on the city’s north side when she goes door-to-door.
“Definitely, I have more work to do,” she said.
Mr. Shoen intends to spend time talking to people in and around his neighborhood, while Mrs. Horton will look at streets that she’s missed and cross them out when she gets them done.
Mr. Olney, who has run for council previously, has organized a rally from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Flynn pool to lobby to save it from possible demolition.
He’s invited council members Ruggiero and Spaziani and Mr. Hickey to attend.
Mr. Hickey just wants to make sure voters know where he stands on the issues. He’s ready to answer any questions that they might have.
Mr. Spaziani, who’s running as a write-in candidate, feels there’s not much more he can do in the campaign. He thinks the voters already know why he’s running.
“I think they’ve already made up their minds,” Mr. Spaziani said.
He and other candidates have campaigned on the lack of transparency in city government, saying that residents aren’t told about what’s happening.
In recent weeks, the race has become a referendum on the mayor, with political rivals accusing Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith of interjecting himself in the council race when he’s not on the ballot.
In defending himself, the mayor says the candidates have inserted him into the race.
But candidates were surprised to receive a political mailing from the mayor on Thursday, especially when it arrived just three days before the election.
His political rivals say it’s another example of the mayor trying to influence the outcome of the race.
The mailing, which states that it was paid by the mayor, lists what he says are his accomplishments since his election two years ago.
He took credit for a zero percent tax increase, helping local businesses through the pandemic, using federal COVID funding for city infrastructure projects and continued improvements in Thompson Park.
“I thought it was a little odd,” Ms. Capone said about getting the mailing.
Mr. Spaziani said City Council members also were instrumental in completing those accomplishments.
“Again, it’s about me, me, me and I, I, I,” he said. “It’s always about the mayor.”
Mr. Spaziani also said it was the mayor’s way of trying to get the message out indirectly to voters if they want more of the same, then vote for the candidates he supports.
The mayor has been accused of hoping that Mrs. Horton, Mr. Shoen and Ms. Capone are elected so he has a voting bloc to get his agenda completed.
Ms. Capone said she’s focusing only on her campaign and garnering voter support. She’ll be encouraging people to vote.
Mrs. Horton insists that the race is not about the mayor.
Mr. Shoen said he has shown that he’s not aligned with anyone. He doesn’t like how the campaign has gotten so nasty.
“Residents deserve better,” he said. “Watertown deserves better.”
