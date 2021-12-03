WATERTOWN — The Fire Department might be getting back a deputy fire chief after the position had gone unfilled for the past two years.
The city did not replace Deputy Chief Russell J. Randall after he retired from the position in September 2019, citing a cost-saving move. Last spring, Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman unsuccessfully requested that City Council reinstate the post.
But council members will on Monday night consider reestablishing the deputy chief post.
For the past 19 months, Chief Timerman has been without a No. 2 man at his side, leaving him to perform all the managerial duties of the department.
“It’s just not possible to be the chief effectively with only one person,” he said.
It was so frustrating that he could not get some of the tasks completed, such as making sure all apparatus and equipment were replaced and some other administrative responsibilities.
Instead of hiring a deputy chief, council members last spring created an administrative captain to perform some of those responsibilities. Eliminating a firefighter position also was part of the decision council made last spring during budget deliberations.
Captain Rich Little was promoted to that position, but he has been unable to complete some of those responsibilities, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said on Friday.
The administrative captain also is unable to give orders to battalion chiefs, who serve above captains.
“The Administrative Captain has been doing good work, but there are limitations on what he can do,” Mr. Mix explained in a memo to council members.
“He cannot do anything that is considered to be the duties of a higher-ranking officer. A second management employee is needed to effectively manage the department.”
In addition, the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191 threatened to file a labor grievance against the city about the administrative captain’s role in the department, Mr. Mix said.
Bringing back the deputy chief position will cost between $20,000 and $25,000 per year. Mr. Little will go back on the line as a captain and the eliminated firefighter post will be reinstated.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero thinks council members will unanimously approve the new deputy chief position on Monday night. She opposed the administrative captain concept last spring.
Chief Timerman holds the only management position in the fire department while the police, public works and other city departments have between two to four management positions, she said.
“He couldn’t even go on vacation,” she said.
The city will hire the new deputy from its civil service list, Mr. Mix said. There are at least three fire department employees who are eligible on the list, he said.
Interviews will be conducted over the next several weeks; the appointment will likely be made in January.
City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday night in the third-floor council chambers, 245 Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.