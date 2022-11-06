WATERTOWN — The City Council is expected tonight to finalize a two-year contract with City Manager Kenneth A. Mix.
The new contract, which begins Jan. 1 and expires Dec. 31, 2024, includes 3% pay increases for each of the two years.
His current annual salary of $130,000 would increase to $134,000 during the first year and to $138,000 for the remaining term of the agreement.
Council members had to convince Mr. Mix to stay on in the job after he announced on Oct. 3 he planned to leave after his current contract expired on Dec. 31.
Mr. Mix decided to remain as city manager after he and council members resolved some issues involving the way he and his staff were treated that made him unable to do his job.
Under the new contract, Mr. Mix would receive 25 days of vacation and be able to convert five vacation and five sick days to compensation.
