City Council plans to vote on city manager contract

City Manager Kenneth A. Mix in Thompson Park on West Entrance Drive near Gotham Street in Watertown on Tuesday, June 14. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The City Council is expected tonight to finalize a two-year contract with City Manager Kenneth A. Mix.

The new contract, which begins Jan. 1 and expires Dec. 31, 2024, includes 3% pay increases for each of the two years.

