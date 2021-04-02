WATERTOWN — Members of the city’s Civil Service Employees Association, Local 7151, will be getting 2.25% pay raises under a one-year tentative contract agreement with the city.
The approximately 150 CSEA members already approved the one-year agreement, while the City Council is expected to ratify the new agreement on Monday night.
The bargaining unit’s current contract expires June 30. The new one would run from July 1, 2021 until June 30 of the following year. The current contract gave CSEA members a .75 percent salary hike.
All other terms of the contract remain unchanged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.