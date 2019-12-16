WATERTOWN — City Council members delayed taking action on Monday night that would have cleared a major hurdle for the $3.1 million City Court renovations until they determine how some new criminal justice reforms will impact the project.
In a surprise move, council members agreed to postpone a decision to hire BCA Architects and Engineers, Watertown, for $281,000 to complete architectural and engineering work on the project.
Before they proceed, council members want to talk to state Office of Court Administration officials about whether the court expansion is necessary in light of bail and speedy trial reforms going into effect on Jan. 1.
Afterward, Rick W. Tague, the firm’s president, admitted that their inaction took him off guard, referring all questions to City Manager Rick Finn.
“I came to the meeting expecting them to pass it,” he said. “I know this is going to make some people unhappy.”
For most of this year, the state’s court administration and the city have been working on finalizing the state-mandated court project.
But council members learned last week how the reforms will overhaul the criminal justice system during a presentation by Police Chief Charles P. “Chip” Donoghue and District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills.
The changes are so sweeping that council members want to talk to court administration officials about whether a second courtroom would be needed in City Hall.
Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero wondered whether the reforms will result in the new first-floor City Court facilities being used less, since most defendants will no longer be required to post bail and, instead, will be released on appearance tickets.
The court project has been in the works for several years. Earlier this month, Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for this district, sent a letter to the city saying the court administration was satisfied with the layout of the new court facilities and looked forward working with the city on it.
Mentioning the letter, Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr., in his last meeting in office, cautioned council members in how they deal with the issue with the court administration since the state has threatened to withhold about $3 million in state aid if the city delays the project further.
It will be up to the new City Council, including Mayor-elect Jeffrey M. Smith and new Councilman Jesse CP Roshia, to take up the matter after they take office in January, Mayor Butler said.
In explaining her decision, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo said she doesn’t want “to send a negative message” to the state. Her “hesitancy” to proceed was prompted by what the two law enforcement officials had to say about the reforms, she said.
The city manager plans to set up a meeting between Mr. Smith and the new council and Judge Murphy and other state officials after the new year to talk about council members’ concerns. The state is pushing the project because it requires separate courtrooms for each of the two full-time city judges. The city is responsible for financing the project, while the state pays for staffing the court.
Under new bail restrictions, dozens of felonies, including violent offenses, will no longer qualify for bail. As a result, defendants will be issued appearance tickets in nearly all cases.
In the past, council members have questioned how the city ended up with two full-time judges since the state didn’t follow its own guidelines when the second one was added in 2014.
The state Assembly just went forward with passing legislation that created the second judge without the city having a say.
Since that happened, maybe the state Assembly would agree to help finance the project, Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said.
