WATERTOWN — A battalion chief, who’s been with the city fire department for 28 years, has been appointed as its first deputy chief in more than two years.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix appointed Battalion Chief Michael D. Kellogg to the position after interviewing three candidates who were on the Civil Service list.
Deputy Chief Kellogg started the $111,026-a-year job on Monday.
The department has been without a deputy chief since Russell J. Randall retired in September 2019. The city did not replace him, citing a cost-saving move.
On two occasions, Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman asked the City Council to reinstate the second in command, saying it was difficult to be caught up with everything that needs to be done for the department.
Council ended up unanimously agreeing in December to reinstate the deputy chief.
“We won’t be reactive,” Chief Timerman said. “We can be proactive.”
The new deputy chief worked as a captain under Chief Timerman when the chief was a battalion chief, so they have experience working in a similar situation.
Deputy Chief Kellogg served as a battalion chief for more than nine years, four years as captain, and began his career with the department in 1994.
“It was a natural progression,” Mr. Mix said.
Chief Timerman will be looking to determine the duties he’ll continue to be responsible for and those Deputy Chief Kellogg will undertake.
Deputy Chief Kellogg said he’s looking forward to his new duties and helping ease the workload for the chief and helping the department the best he can.
“I think it’s good for the department to have the deputy chief,” he said.
With the deputy chief’s appointment, the fire department now has a full contingent on board to move the department forward, Chief Timerman said.
The department will continue to keep the administrative captain’s position that was added during budget deliberations last spring, joining a training officer. A new secretary also was recently hired.
For the past 20 months, Chief Timerman has been without a No. 2 person at his side, leaving him to perform all the managerial duties of the department.
Bringing back the deputy chief position will cost between $20,000 and $25,000 per year.
Initial interviews with the three candidates took place on Jan. 11, with a second interview held last week.
Captains Rich Little and Ronald Wareham were the other two candidates.
