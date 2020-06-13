WATERTOWN — The city and the firefighters union scheduled a second session with a mediator after they met for more than four hours on Thursday.
At the request of the mediator, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and Daniel Daugherty, president of the Watertown Professional Firefighters’ Association Local 191, would not comment on whether any progress was made during the 4 ½-hour meeting.
The union and the city scheduled a second session on June 22, this time during a face-to-face session at City Hall.
Thursday’s meeting was held via video conference because of the coronavirus and mediator William Conley had a medical issue and could not attend in person.
