WATERTOWN — City Council members unanimously agreed to hire a national engineering firm to come up with how Sewall’s Island should be redeveloped.
The long-awaited $1.5 million cleanup of Sewall’s Island finally was completed this summer and it’s time to figure out how to redevelop the city-owned vacant land.
MKSK Studios Inc., with offices in Ohio and five other states, will be paid $95,000 to come up with plans for the island.
City officials and the consultant will have a kick off meeting next week about the project.
It will take about nine months to come up preliminary designs and cost estimates for the island’s commercial development and to create parkland and a trail system.
The city owns 18.6 acres of the 28.7-acre island property on the Black River, about 10 acres of which can be developed. About 5.6 acres of the island can be designated only for park development.
To allow for redevelopment, some two feet of topsoil was deposited on top of contaminated soil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.