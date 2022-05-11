WATERTOWN — With the bidder who withdrew purchase offers after a city auction in March banned from buying Tuesday, the city sold nine vacant lots.
During the March 28 auction, the city quickly sold 18 parcels, but the successful bidder of seven properties immediately backed out of the transactions, leaving confusion, chaos and angry bidders.
After the first auction, bidders complained that bids were artificially high after landlord Meira M. Shapiro kept bidding and then abruptly decided she didn’t want the properties.
On Tuesday night, bidders successfully bid on nine of 11 parcels offered during the auction. Two were not sold.
City Comptroller James E. Mills was satisfied that it wasn’t a repeat of the last auction..
“The auction went smooth,” he said.
The auction yielded $8,750 in bids through the nine properties.
To prevent another controversial outcome, Mr. Mills prepared a brochure with a map and photo of the vacant lots so potential bidders understood what was offered.
Ms. Shapiro, who owns several rental properties in Watertown under the business The Triumph LLC, was “barred” from participating in the second auction.
The 11 properties that were auctioned are: 330 Brett St.; 330 Coffeen St.; VL Flower Ave. East; M24 Francis St.; VL Haven St.; 512 Jefferson St.; 428 Maple Ave.; 659 Olive St.; 39 Wise St.; 40 Wise St.; and VL-6 Rear Wyoming Ave.
VL Flower Ave. East and 659 Olive St. did not sell. .
City Council members are expected to vote on the successful bids Monday night. Four votes are needed to approve the bids.
