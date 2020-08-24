WATERTOWN — The city will try to convince a judge to approve redacting the names of witnesses in the report into whether former City Manager Rick Finn created a hostile work environment.
State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky ruled last week that the city must release the report completed by a consultant to investigate allegations that Mr. Finn caused a hostile workplace.
In his Aug. 17 ruling, Judge McClusky did not rule on redacting the names of witnesses in the report. Two days later, the city filed a notice to appeal the decision, objecting that the names would go public. On Monday night, the City Council agreed to submit the filing to the court to consider to redact the names of the city employees or any other information that could identify them.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye said Monday night that the city would drop plans to appeal Judge McClusky’s ruling if the names are removed. The report would then be made public.
In November, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment.
“I’m intrigued what’s in the report,” Ms. Gardner said after learning about the city’s decision on Monday night. “I don’t know what’s in the report. Transparency is what’s needed.”
Ms. Gardner has only seen five pages of the report when the city made them available to her to read in Mr. Slye’s office last fall.
The city also will ask Judge McClusky to reconsider his decision to make the city pay for legal fees in a lawsuit brought by WWNY TV7 to release the report.
The judge ruled that there was no legal basis why the city didn’t make the report public. But Mr. Slye said the city obtained a legal opinion from the state’s Committee on Open Government that concluded the city did not have to make the report public.
“That was a reason not to release it,” Mr. Slye said.
Earlier in the night, City Council members discussed the issue in executive session for an hour before unanimously agreeing to file the new court papers with the judge. They initially discussed the issue behind closed doors with Mr. Slye and attorney Jonathan Fellows, who represented the city before Judge McClusky, for about 45 minutes before continuing the closed-door session among themselves.
Last Wednesday, the city filed the appeal with the state Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, the Fourth Judicial Department, Rochester, to keep the report from going public.
With getting the authorization from Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith, Mr. Slye filed the court papers with the Appellate Division to essentially place “a stay” on releasing the names of witnesses in the report until it could be sorted out on Monday night.
A formal vote by council members was still needed on Monday night.
They unanimously agreed to move forward with the appeal if the judge doesn’t redact the names from the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.