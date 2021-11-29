WATERTOWN — The city has issued a stop-work order on a Mill Street gas station after it was learned that the new owner failed to get a building permit.
GSG Traders LLC purchased the former Russell’s service station at 701 Mill St. in August from Edward A. Russell for $100,000.
A city code enforcement officer saw that work had started without the building permit when he drove by the property, according to Dana Aikins, the city’s code enforcement supervisor.
The city issued the stop-work order on Nov. 18. The gas station’s garage is boarded up with plywood.
The LLC’s owner Vishal Sudera plans to open a convenience store in the building.
In September, the new owner obtained a setback variance for a canopy for the new gas pumps being too close to the public sidewalk.
The convenience store is allowed because the property is zoned Neighborhood Business, city planner Michael J. DeMarco said Monday.
“They should have known about the building permit,” Mr. DeMarco said.
Mr. Sudera owns and operates a Sunoco Station on Washington Street and the State Street Market, 1313 State St., that he has owned for the past three years. It was the previous location for the Pewter Mug and Shenanigans Irish Pub taverns.
Before it was sold, Russell’s gas station was a staple in the Mill Street neighborhood for decades.
Mr. Sudera did not return a request for comment.
