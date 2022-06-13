Police Blotter

A city police cruiser drives through Watertown on May 29, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Cydane S. Holt, 21, of Franklin Street, was charged by city police Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

According to police records, on Sunday during a domestic incident at his home, Mr. Holt kicked through a bathroom door, causing about $150 in damages.

He was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment. According to court documents, Mr. Holt was released from custody following his arraignment.

