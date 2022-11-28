Police Blotter

Scott E. Largett, 56, of Maywood Terrace in Watertown, was charged by city police Friday with menacing a police officer or peace officer, a felony, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment, and third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

According to police records, Mr. Largett damaged mailboxes in the common hallway of Maywood Terrace with a hammer that belonged to Watertown Housing.

