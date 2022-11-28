Scott E. Largett, 56, of Maywood Terrace in Watertown, was charged by city police Friday with menacing a police officer or peace officer, a felony, resisting arrest, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree harassment, and third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Largett damaged mailboxes in the common hallway of Maywood Terrace with a hammer that belonged to Watertown Housing.
Police also allege Mr. Largett displayed a hammer over the head of a police officer while the officer was performing duties. Mr. Largett also allegedly refused to put his hands behind his back and attempted to punch an officer and also kicked an officer in the chest multiple times.
Mr. Largett was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court, Centralized Arraignment Part.
