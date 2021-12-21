WATERTOWN — Geordan P. Kaiser, 20, of Lawrence Street, was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
At around 10:52 p.m. on Monday at Quicklee’s on Coffeen Street, Mr. Kaiser allegedly possessed a loaded Glock Model 27 semi-automatic handgun. He also possessed a Glock .22-caliber round magazine with what appeared to be 20 rounds, according to city police.
He was later arrested and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.