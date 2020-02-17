WATERTOWN — The Watertown Daily Times has been denied a Freedom of Information request for access to a report on the investigation of former City Manager Rick Finn, who was accused of creating a hostile workplace.
Mr. Finn resigned on Jan. 24 following the completion of an investigation into a workplace harassment complaint filed by city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner.
The City Council determined that Mr. Finn’s alleged behavior did not rise to the level of having created a hostile work environment, but that “other concerns and issues arose during the investigation which are of concern to both Mr. Finn and the City Council.”
An independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, conducted the probe and completed the report.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who was appointed to the position until a permanent one is named, denied The Times’ FOIL request, citing the city’s non-discrimination and harassment policy.
In a Feb. 11 statement, Mr. Mix wrote: “Given the nature of the policy, itself, it is important to protect not only the potential accuser and/or the accused, but also all persons who participate in any investigation into the circumstances surrounding a claim of workplace harassment.”
In December, Ms. Gardner also filed a hostile workplace complaint with the state Division of Human Rights. It will take another three or four months to complete that investigation.
The city has already started the process to find a replacement for Mr. Finn. Former Ogdensburg city manager John C. Krol will oversee the process, which is expected to take as long as six months. Five years ago, Mr. Mix retired as the city’s planning and community development coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.