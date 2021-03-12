WATERTOWN — City officials were surprised when they learned last week that the city was receiving nearly $23 million from the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that President Joseph R. Biden signed Thursday.
“We were a little bit surprised it was that much money,” City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Friday, adding that city officials are still finding out what the $22.95 million can be used for.
While other communities in the north country are not receiving anywhere near that amount, the city was appropriated the nearly $23 million because the city is an entitlement community through the Community Development Block Grant program, Mr. Mix said.
North country localities will receive more than $100 million in federal funding contained in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill. The city of Ogdensburg, the tri-county region’s only other city, will receive $1.14 million in federal funding.
The U.S. Treasury is putting together the rules and regulations on what the funding can be allocated for, according to Mr. Mix.
The money can be used for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. It can also be used to assist with negative impact on economic development caused by the pandemic on households, small businesses and nonprofits, assist with impacted industry, travel, tourism and hospitality and pay for employment for essential workers. Mr. Mix said the funds can help with lost revenue, but wasn’t sure what that meant.
He intends to listen in on a webinar next week with U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., to find out more about the COVID-19 relief bill and how the money can be used.
According to the U.S. Treasury, the city is in line to receive half of the $22.95 million about 60 days after the president signs the bill, which was Thursday. That would mean the money could come in the first half of May. The remaining half will come next year, Mr. Mix said.
On Saturday, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith was notified about the funding from an aide with Sen. Schumer. He expressed frustration that the money cannot be used for street improvements, pay down on taxes or on the city’s pension fund, or be put aside for tax stabilization or capital reserves.
“What was not going to be restrictive seems to be more restrictive,” the mayor said. “It’s in areas we don’t need the money.”
He planned to check with Sen. Schumer’s office to see if the money can go toward projects at Thompson Park, such as a much talked about amphitheater.
Jefferson County will receive $21.3 million, which does not include the city of Watertown’s funding, Lewis County will receive $5.1 million and St. Lawrence County will receive $20.9 million. Franklin County will receive $9.7 million, Clinton County will receive $15.61 million, Essex County will receive $7.15 million and Hamilton County will receive about $860,000.
The $1.9 trillion relief package will go toward speeding up COVID-19 vaccinations, $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans, help get schools reopened safely and deliver significant amounts of financial aid to low- and middle-income families through child tax credits.
