WATERTOWN — The city will know on Tuesday whether it can find a grant writer.
That’s when proposals are due for anyone interested in the consulting services of writing about three to five grants a year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
WATERTOWN — The city will know on Tuesday whether it can find a grant writer.
That’s when proposals are due for anyone interested in the consulting services of writing about three to five grants a year.
The city’s request for proposals, or RFP, asked how much the grant writer would charge. The agreement would be for one year, with the option to be extended for two years.
The grant writer would work with city departments seeking funds on specific projects in areas of planning and community development, infrastructure, parks and recreation, public safety and technology.
Last summer, City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III suggested that the city hire a grant writer, but the proposal was marred in controversy because he wanted a specific grant writer, Spencer Morgan, to do the work.
It was met by resistance from Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, who contended that an RFP process should be used to select a grant writer.
This time, the RFP was sent out to a handful of candidates who had expressed an interest in the consulting work. It also was advertised in trade publications.
Councilman Olney isn’t sure that the city will get much of a response from the RFP because of the way that it was written. He believes there’s a lot of money that the city could apply for but won’t.
“There’s a lot of missed opportunity,” he said.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said he’s looking for a grant writer that the city “could call on,” for specific grants that the city would like to apply for.
The writer also wouldn’t necessarily have to write three to five applications a year.
“It could be more. It could be less,” he said.
While he agreed that there are grant applications that the city misses, Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said using the RFP process is the correct way to find one. He’s also satisfied with the way that the RFP was put together by city staff.
Councilman Olney insisted that Morgan Spencer was qualified for the work, that she got a bad rap for the way she was treated. The councilman also isn’t agreeing with an assessment by Mr. Mix that the city has so many projects in the pipeline now because of its $22 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that it would be difficult to take on any new ones.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.