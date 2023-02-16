Offers for Watertown grant writer nearly due

City Council members, from left, Lisa Ruggiero; Sarah V. Compo Pierce; Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith; Clifford G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey in the Council Chambers at Watertown City Hall on March 14, 2022. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The city will know on Tuesday whether it can find a grant writer.

That’s when proposals are due for anyone interested in the consulting services of writing about three to five grants a year.

