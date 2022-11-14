Warming center locations discussed

The proposed zoning map for the city of Watertown. The proposed map would allow for warming centers in all hot pink, light pink, and blue areas of the city.

WATERTOWN — The City Council spent more than 90 minutes on Monday night going over the city’s proposed zoning map.

As part of the proposed zoning map, warming centers for homeless people would be permitted to be scattered across different areas of the city. Members of the city’s planning and zoning board said that warming centers would be included with the adult day-care centers.

