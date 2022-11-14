WATERTOWN — The City Council spent more than 90 minutes on Monday night going over the city’s proposed zoning map.
As part of the proposed zoning map, warming centers for homeless people would be permitted to be scattered across different areas of the city. Members of the city’s planning and zoning board said that warming centers would be included with the adult day-care centers.
Adult day-care and warming centers would be allowed in urban mixed use, neighborhood mixed use, and planned campus areas of the city. These areas include Washington Street from Mullin Street to Hudson Lane, Mill Street from Maine Avenue to Charles Street, a portion of Pearl Street and most of State Street, among other areas.
No overnight stays would be allowed in the warming centers except for weather emergency situations, which would be based on the temperature outside.
Mayor Jeffery M. Smith expressed some concerns about the possibility of having the warming shelters throughout the city.
“I think that if you look at the map, throughout the entire city, you could put warming centers essentially anywhere,” he said. “I guess the question comes to is that what you want for your city?”
Council member Cliff G. Olney III said that he hopes more homes are being built rather than warming centers.
The warming centers would not be occupied 24 hours a day, but Mayor Smith said that he thinks some areas of the city may be better to put a warming center than other areas.
“The existing warming shelter with 18 homeless men, I don’t know of many single family people that are going to say ‘We’ve got our 2-year-old kid, and next to that is going to be a great place to raise our child,’” he said. “It’s just not going to happen.”
Mr. Olney mentioned putting some people at the fire hall, that he says has been offered to the city.
“We have a problem,” he said.
The council member said that putting the warming centers away from the center of the city could create accessibility problems.
Mr. Olney added that he understands the mayor’s concerns.
Also, as part of the proposed zoning map, if restaurants or bars in the neighborhood mixed use portion of the map closed for one year, they would need to obtain a special use permit to reopen.
New bars or restaurants would also need to obtain the special use permit.
The special use permit would allow City Council to determine hours that the restaurant or bar can be open. Mayor Smith also expressed concerns.
“The majority of our restaurants on kind of the main arteries... now are going to need some sort of special use permit,” he said.
Lisa C. Nagle, a consultant with the Saratoga Springs-based firm Elan Planning Design and Landscape Architecture, said that the idea behind the special use permit is because the proposed zoning map would have areas where it would be close to residential neighborhoods.
The public will be invited to weigh in on the map online at wdt.me/CityZoning, or at an open house that has not yet been scheduled.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.