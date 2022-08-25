WATERTOWN — The City of Watertown Police Department announced some new assignments and promotions that have taken place over the past few months.
Officer Kenny Noone was promoted to sergeant on April 5 while being assigned to the “C” Platoon. Prior to his promotion, Sgt. Noone was on road patrol and the warrants units. He also serves as a general topics and firearms instructor and has been with the department since 2006.
Sgt. Cristin O’Brien was promoted to lieutenant on Aug. 14 and took command of the “D” Platoon, which is road patrol. Previously, Lt. O’Brien was a detective with the Investigation Division and then road patrol as a sergeant before her last promotion. Lt. O’Brien also is a general topic instructor as well as serving as the accreditation manager and has been with the department since 2005.
Lt. Jason Badalato was transferred from the “B” Platoon on road patrol to the Investigation Division and took command on Aug. 14. Lt. Badalato has previously served as DARE officer, road patrol and Administrative Sergeant as well as road patrol Lieutenant. He, too, is a general topics instructor and has been with the department since 2000.
