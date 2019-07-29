WATERTOWN — City police and the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force are investigating if a vehicle at 727 Washington St. on July 29 was housing a meth lab.
Joseph R. Donoghue Sr., detective lieutenant for the Watertown Police Department, said patrols found two people in the vehicle on the morning of July 29 with drug paraphanelia in it.
Mr. Donoghue said the officers contacted the task force to assist in the investigation and obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. State police's Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team also helped with the investigation.
Ryan S. Jeffers, 27, and a female, who’s name was not given, were in the vehicle.
Mr. Jeffers is wanted out of city court on a bench warrant, but the initial charges are unknown.
He is being held on the warrant at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Related charges and further information will be released as it becomes available, Mr. Donoghue said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.