WATERTOWN — Following the discovery of hunting shells in a boys’ bathroom at Watertown High School earlier this week, school officials and city police said Thursday that threatening messages were also written on two stalls in boys’ bathrooms.
Watertown City School District Superintendent Patricia LaBarr, in a statement Thursday afternoon, said administrators were notified that the messages alluded to a future date, prompting an immediate joint investigation between the school and city police.
Mrs. LaBarr did not disclose contents of the threatening messages, but a cellphone photo obtained by the Times shows that one of the messages read: “On 12/20 I’m coming for all of you! Be ready!”
City police Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said in a statement Thursday that after school resource Officer Joshua Davis was advised of the threats against the school for Friday, K-9 units from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and SUNY Morrisville, as well as two units from the state police, were brought to the scene to conduct a search.
Lt. Donoghue said all four K-9s are trained in the detection of explosives and gunpowder and that “nothing was found during the search to cause any concern.”
“We have interviewed some students who admitted to being involved with writing the threats in the bathrooms. There is no danger to the students or staff of the school,” the lieutenant said in the statement.
According to the school’s statement, there was a police and district administration presence through the end of the school day Thursday. Mrs. LaBarr did not return phone calls seeking comment on plans for any police presence Friday, the date referenced in the threat.
Earlier Thursday, Mrs. LaBarr had issued a message to the community about ammunition being found inside the high school, confirming that multiple hunting shells had been discovered.
On Wednesday, Lt. Donoghue said ammunition was found in the boys’ bathroom at the high school, though he couldn’t provide many details so as not to compromise an ongoing investigation. He said there was no weapon found and that there didn’t appear to be any reason for the public to be concerned.
Mrs. LaBarr issued her first message regarding the discovery of ammunition Wednesday. Addressing the community, she said rumors on social media about rounds of ammunition being found in the locker room were false. It was unclear if the falsehood she referenced concerned the amount of ammunition or where it was found in the school. She did not return phone calls seeking clarification on the matter.
Mrs. LaBarr then issued a second message Thursday in which she confirmed that three “hunting shells” were found in the boys’ bathroom.
“Several people thought that boxes of ammunition were found in the high school gym locker room,” Mrs. LaBarr wrote in the message. “One parent stated that she heard a gun was found. None of this was true.”
Other than the discovery of the shells, Mrs. LaBarr said there was no incident and safety was maintained. All bathrooms and lockers were checked.
“Yesterday, I received several calls and emails about some social media posts that were creating fear and panic in our high school students. These posts were not accurate,” Mrs. LaBarr said in the message. “Thank you to the parents and guardians that reached out to me to let me know this information.”
Mrs. LaBarr’s statement Thursday afternoon said that once identified, those responsible for the threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and will be held to the standards set forth in the district’s official Code of Conduct. She said the district will issue another statement once the investigation has been completed.
