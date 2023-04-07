2 hurt in pool hall shooting released from the hospital

A city police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A city police officer on Friday was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a March 7 investigation found he was under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

Officer Ernest J. Miller turned himself in on Friday morning and was processed and released on his recognizance.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.