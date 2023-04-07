WATERTOWN — A city police officer on Friday was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a March 7 investigation found he was under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
Officer Ernest J. Miller turned himself in on Friday morning and was processed and released on his recognizance.
On the day of the incident, he was was on duty working as a uniformed patrol officer and was operating a marked patrol car, according to a press release.
His blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.17%. Officer Miller did not finish his shift and was relieved of duty that day, police said.
Arrangements were made for him to turn himself in upon his return from leave on Saturday.
He is scheduled to appear in Watertown City Court on April 26.
Officer Miller has been suspended without pay by City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, pending a disciplinary hearing.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.