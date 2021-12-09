WATERTOWN — Three detectives with the city police department helped talk a woman out of jumping from the Pearl Street bridge Thursday morning.
City police were dispatched to the bridge at around 10 a.m. after a passerby was convinced a Watertown woman who was there was going to jump.
Detective Gregory Gibbs, a mental health instructor with the department, and Det. Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto, a trained and certified negotiator, arrived on scene. Based on their initial interaction, they realized it was the woman’s goal to jump. It was no false alarm.
As they spoke with her — although they were mostly listening at first — they noticed her looking at them, then at the river.
“The way the world is right now, some people just need to be heard and to have someone take the time to listen,” Sgt. Giaquinto said. “We run into that often.”
Det. Lt. Joseph Donoghue, another negotiator, arrived on scene shortly after the others. He, too, saw the woman look at the river, then back at them.
“She was contemplating, looking at that water,” Lt. Donoghue said. “You wanted her face to face so she could tell we’re legitimate. You can’t just say the words. You have to put meaning behind it. It’s not because we’re just doing our jobs. We’re all humans and none of us want to see a bad outcome. I’ve been involved with at least one negotiation that ended poorly. That’s not a good feeling.”
After about 15 minutes of Det. Gibbs and Sgt. Giaquinto building a rapport with the woman, she decided to step away from the edge and go with them to the hospital.
“By the end of our conversation, there was a lot of laughing and joking,” Sgt. Giaquinto said. “We had a pretty good relationship built with her. It became quite jovial, while tense.”
They took her to the hospital and left her their numbers to call whenever she wanted.
“Any time we can prevent a loss of life like that saves a lot of heartache for people who we might never meet,” Sgt. Giaquinto said. “But we won’t have to because it was a good outcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.