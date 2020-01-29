WATERTOWN — Despite the recent departure of City Manager Rick Finn, the city’s new vacant property registry and inspection program is gaining steam.
The city’s Code Enforcement office is handling the program that requires property owners to register their vacant properties and notify the city on what they plan to do with them.
The program, which was proposed by Mr. Finn, went into effect on Dec. 1.
Christine Shipley, a city building safety inspector, is in charge of the program.
So far, she’s worked on registering 31 vacant properties, with 15 officially registered, five that were actually occupied, a few that are up for sale and the status of the others still pending.
“It’s going very well, very receptive,” she said.
Another 54 letters are going out to property owners to see if their properties are vacant.
In recent years, city officials have been trying to figure out what to do about the city’s growing number of abandoned and deteriorating buildings.
In April, Mr. Finn proposed charging fees as a way to deal with vacant buildings that dot the city because it makes owners accountable for their vacant buildings.
Properties that are for sale or that are in compliance are not involved in the program. As long as there are no violations, the city would not go after those properties.
Under the registration program, the owner of a vacant building would pay a $50 fee upon registration no later than 30 days after it becomes vacant.
If the building remains vacant for more than 90 days, the city code enforcement office would conduct inspections on the property and the owner would be assessed a $750 fee to pay for them.
If the owner ignores the registration program, the owner would be assessed a $500 penalty and face possible prosecution in Watertown City Court.
For about a year, Ms. Shipley also has been tracking down so-called “zombie properties” — those that owners have moved out of but the bank hasn’t foreclosed on yet — for the city.
Mr. Finn abruptly resigned last week following a city employee complaint that he created a hostile work environment.
The vacant property registry program was one of Mr. Finn’s signature proposals.
Working with city staff, the City Council adopted a strategic plan last month that puts forth a series of goals that the city would work toward over the next five years. Now that Mr. Finn is gone, city staff don’t know whether the plan will ever see the light of day or whether it will be shelved.
Mr. Finn proposed establishing a downtown business improvement district in the city’s central business district. The Downtown Business Improvement is continuing to work on make the BID a reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.