WATERTOWN — The process of rewriting the city’s zoning laws is done and city officials will be rolling out the revisions this week.
The city planning department has set up a series of meetings to unveil the document.
Updated: August 7, 2022 @ 7:29 pm
The city is updating its decades-old zoning laws to make them easier to use, to bring them in line with modern standards and practices, and to help implement the objectives identified in the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which was adopted in 2019.
It’s the first time that the city’s zoning laws have been overhauled since they were written in 1959.
The planning department and consultant Elan Planning, Saratoga Springs, have been working on the zoning rewrite since May 2020.
City Council members will be receive a copy of the draft ordinance on Monday night. City staff and Elan will briefly discuss what they came up with that night.
“We’ll go over the biggest changes,” senior planner Jennifer Voss said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero would have liked a copy of the document before Monday’s work session.
“It would be nice to have so we could be prepared to ask questions,” she said.
The public will have a chance to learn more during two open houses on Tuesday. The first will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the south reading room of Flower Memorial Library and the second is slated for 4 to 6 p.m. in the lobby of City Hall, 245 Washington St.
The city will then post the draft ordinance on its website on Wednesday. The public can provide input with “comments, questions and concerns” online through Aug. 31, Mrs. Voss said.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey, a former zoning board member, also served on the rezoning advisory committee.
Monday’s discussion “will be a 15 to 20 minute overview,” with the council having opportunities to talk about it later, he said.
A public hearing also will be part of the process.
The rezoning will be discussed at a work session on Nov. 12.
The Jefferson County Planning Board also has to review the document. It must go through the state’s environmental review process, with it going before council for final approval in November.
“It’s a 100% total review,” Councilman Hickey said.
The existing zoning has undergone numerous smaller amendments in the decades since it was originally adopted, usually precipitated by a particular section of the code presenting an obstacle to development.
The zoning project is entirely funded with $148,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The new zoning document will be the main tool to implement the city’s first comprehensive plan.
