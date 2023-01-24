WATERTOWN — The city continues to proceed with the acquisition of the Watertown Golf Club, despite a Washington Street woman’s filing of a notice of appeal to try to stop the deal.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Tuesday that the court action by the resident is not interfering with the deal to buy the golf club from Michael E. Lundy for $3.4 million.
He expects that the closing on the deal will occur any day now. A date has been set as attorneys continue to review documents on the acquisition.
“We’re closer,” Mr. Mix said.
Maryellen Blevins, who owns property on Washington Street, filed action Dec. 28 claiming, among other things, that the $3.4 million sale price far exceeded the property’s appraised value and represented an “unconstitutional gift to private entities.”
State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky dismissed the suit last week, stating, among other things, allegations of overpaying for something are not enough to sustain an action on a taxpayer’s behalf under General Municipal Law, as other courts have found the use of funds must also be “for entirely illegal purposes.”
Ms. Blevins filed a notice of appeal Friday to the state Appellate Division, Fourth Department, in Rochester. The filing preserves her right to later file an appeal of the decision.
The deal has been met by opposition because of the $3.4 million price, a perceived lack of transparency and the quickness of it happening.
Supporters of the deal say that the city will forever have control of the nine holes, consisting of 64 acres protected from potential future development.
