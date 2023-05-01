WATERTOWN — An abandoned, fire damaged duplex that towers over a neighborhood of mostly single-family homes on Olive Street, is expected to be razed by the city.
With the damage of a 2018 fire still visible, and several windows either boarded up or missing, 535 Olive Street likely won’t be missed by passers-by, nor the police who routinely listed the address as the home of numerous individuals arrested over the years on charges ranging from drugs to a stabbing. The city received two sealed bids April 20 for the job and staff has recommended selecting the low bidder, Bronze Contracting of Remsen. Bronze Contracting bid $33,800 for the work. The second bidder, MJ’s Contracting Services of Waterville submitted a bid of $61,900. The demolition will be funded by the city’s Community Block Development Grant allocation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.