WATERTOWN — City Councilman Cliff G. Olney III was surprised by what he sees as a knee-jerk reaction by residents opposed to plans to turn the former Angel’s Inn into a facility for homeless people.
He has received seven phone calls and numerous Facebook messages and emails from residents and neighbors who oppose the project in the former adult home at 518 Pine St.
There’s been a lot of blowback, he said.
“I think there’s been a lack of understanding by people and jumping to conclusions,” he said.
Other council members have been getting the same kind of reaction from residents.
Transitional Living Services of North New York is partnering with the Jefferson County Department of Social Services and a private developer, JC Capital Funding LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, to work on the 18-unit, single-room-occupancy facility. Transitional Living will be leasing the building from JC Capital Funding, which has owned it since November. The property will remain on the tax rolls.
The facility will not be a homeless shelter, Transitional Living Services Executive Director Maureen P. Cean has stressed. The project will use the Angel’s Inn facility as a temporary home for up to 18 homeless people.
But South Massey Street resident Tony Soluri, who lives two homes down from the property, is one of the many residents who are vehemently opposed to the project.
He’s organizing two petitions, a hard copy with more than 50 names from residents in the neighborhood and an online petition on Change.org with more than 300 signatures.
Opponents don’t think the project for displaced people should open in a residential neighborhood. They want the city to put a stop to the project.
But Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said there have been some misconceptions about the project.
To clarify the issue, Mr. Lumbis has put together a memo outlining the project and what it entails.
The biggest misconception? Opponents believe the project is a city project and the City Council can stop it, he said.
The property is considered a boarding house, which is allowed in a Residence C zone. It has not changed since it was the Angel’s Inn. Because it is zoned correctly, the project will move ahead, Mr. Lumbis said.
The project also doesn’t require any public hearings for residents to comment, he said.
Transitional Living has requested $15,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to help finance the project. The city is going through a 30-day comment period for the public to comment on the city’s CDBG annual action process. As part of that process, residents can comment on whether the city should contribute the $15,000 for the project.
There will be no other way for the public to provide input on the project and the city has no legal way to stop it, Mr. Lumbis wrote.
Yet Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith opposes housing in a residential neighborhood for the homeless in the old Angel’s Inn and hopes to stop the project. Mayor Smith also opposes the city giving money for the project to Transitional Living.
The mayor intends to see whether council members would be willing to vote to change the zoning to stop the project.
City Code Enforcement Supervisor Dana Aikins said the city has already provided a zoning compliance letter to Transitional Living, so the property “is grandfathered in” and cannot be changed.
The city would face an Article 78 court proceeding to review the action if it tries to change the zoning.
The only city approval needed is a building permit, Mr. Lumbis said.
Mr. Soluri said he’s worried about who ends up living there, insisting that “former prisoners” will be allowed as residents. He has posted on social media that parents should be afraid of their children going to their bus stop.
But Ms. Cean said sex offenders, violent criminals, anyone who’s ever made methamphetamine and arsonists are excluded from living there. Residents might have mental health issues, substance use disorders or be the victim of domestic violence, Ms. Cean said.
“It is their intent to have it fit into the neighborhood as best as possible, with no evidence from the outside as to what the use is,” Mr. Lumbis wrote.
A COVID-19 Emergency Solutions Grant will finance the renovations, while DSS will provide rent support for people who are eligible to live there.
The facility will consist of 18 single rooms, restrooms and a shared kitchen. Staff will be at the site 24 hours a day.
Residents will receive case manager counseling to help get them out of their situations, Ms. Cean said. They will live there for six to nine months until they can get back on their feet.
The project comes on the heels of an apartment building at 661 Factory St. being shut down last summer for code violations, leaving residents without a place to live. Jefferson County and local housing groups have been working since then to find a way to help the community’s homeless population.
“I think most of the community wants to help the homeless,” Ms. Cean said.
Transitional Living has no plans to back off from proceeding with the facility, she said.
Transitional Living operates three similar facilities in St. Lawrence County. Mayor Smith wants to find out if problems with residents have occurred at those three facilities and whether they are located in residential neighborhoods.
The new facility should be ready for occupancy in late spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.