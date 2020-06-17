CALCIUM — A chapter of the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is calling on local authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for an apparent burglary at an Islamic center in the Town of LeRay. And state police are doing just that.
Sometime between June 8 and 16, it is believed the Islamic Center of Northern New York was burglarized. It was reported by an employee at the mosque, who added that religious items were damaged. State police are investigating.
On Tuesday, the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-NY) condemned the reported burglary before calling on local authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for the incident.
Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police, said a bias investigative unit is looking into a possible hate crime involved in the incident. He also said on Wednesday that state police are still looking for a suspect and there was nothing new to report.
“It is important that law enforcement authorities investigate crimes targeting houses of worship with an eye toward uncovering possible bias motives,” CAIR-NY Executive Director Afaf Nasher said in a statement. “All people, regardless of race, class or religious affiliation, should feel comfort and safety when congregating, attending cultural gatherings and worshipping.”
The Times could not reach any leaders at the mosque, and Ms. Nasher said her chapter is still working to do the same.
