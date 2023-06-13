CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center announced Tuesday that they have submitted a Certificate of Need to the state Department of Health in order to create a 25-bed critical access hospital at Claxton-Hepburn in Ogdensburg.

The critical access hospital would include a 10-bed observation unit, and a 10-bed inpatient psychiatric unit at the current Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg and keep the current emergency services there.

