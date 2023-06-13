CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center announced Tuesday that they have submitted a Certificate of Need to the state Department of Health in order to create a 25-bed critical access hospital at Claxton-Hepburn in Ogdensburg.
The critical access hospital would include a 10-bed observation unit, and a 10-bed inpatient psychiatric unit at the current Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg and keep the current emergency services there.
A news release states that a critical access hospital is a federal designation that is created for rural hospitals in order to help ensure delivery of quality care while giving greater financial stability through higher reimbursement rates.
Carthage Area Hospital has been a critical access hospital since 2014.
Also as part of the plan, a “re-imagined Claxton-Hepburn will be “transformed into a behavioral health hospital to preserve 40 beds of inpatient mental health services,” the news release reads. This includes a 28-bed adult unit and 12 beds for children and adolescents.
“Ensuring a stable healthcare system in St. Lawrence County is not just important for the health of the patients it serves, but also for social and economic vitality for the entire region,” said CEO of Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Richard Duvall in the news release.
The news release goes on to state that restoring the financial stability to Claxton-Hepburn will guarantee that there will be no interruption of essential services. They specifically name specialized cancer care, kidney care, and comprehensive care as departments that will remain unimpacted.
Carthage Area Hospital will continue to have its 25-bed critical access hospital with its existing emergency services and extension clinics.
Hospital officials say they expect the Department of Health’s review of the plan to take several months and community forums in Ogdensburg and Carthage will be announced at a later date.
The hospitals have worked closely together since the announcement of their affiliation with Crouse Health, Syracuse, in 2017 in an effort to enhance access to local health care.
