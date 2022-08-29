WATERTOWN — No injuries were reported following a Monday morning fire at an apartment building on Clay Street, where city fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors.
Fire officials said that shortly after 11:15 a.m. they were dispatched to 414 Clay St. for a fire on the third floor with four occupants trapped.
They arrived to smoke and flames pushing out of the rear of the building.
City fire companies advanced a hoseline into the third floor where they found the fire in the rear of apartment 6B.
Firefighters searched for trapped occupants and forced several doors open on the upper floors, the department said, though no occupants were found.
The fire was contained to the rear of the apartment, according to fire officials.
No damage was done to any other apartments and the department said the space could be reoccupied immediately. The three-story apartment complex is owned by David L. and Elizabeth P. Jackson, both of the same Evans Mills address, according to city records.
State law requires residences to have a smoke detector with an audible alarm in all sleeping areas.
The city fire department responded with Fort Drum firefighters, city police, the city code office, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service and National Grid.
The cause is under investigation.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.