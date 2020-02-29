CLAYTON — Village officials may eliminate the village justice position in a couple of years, but decided to lay the groundwork for such a decision Monday.
The Board of Trustees proposed a law that, if adopted, would allow it to eliminate the village justice post. All cases overseen by the village justice would then be directed to the town justice, said Mayor Norma J. Zimmer.
The village and town justices both oversee criminal offense cases, small claims cases, vehicle and traffic, civic, navigational and conservation matters in their respective jurisdictions, according to their websites. The town justice also handles eviction cases.
The board would not remove the justice position until its current holder, Justice Walter M. Jeram, Jr., completes his term in 2022, Mrs. Zimmer said. Adopting the law would also require a public hearing.
Mrs. Zimmer said having two courts, one for village offenses and another for town matters, is redundant. The move would further consolidate services between the village and town, an ongoing effort among various officials urged by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, such as how the town and village consolidated planning and zoning services and share a courtroom.
“It’s just something we put out there and we’ll see how it goes,” she said.
The board previously had an opportunity to eliminate the position a few years ago, but Mrs. Zimmer said they could not because the justice serving at the time left during its consideration.
The working law village officials discussed Monday was legislation from 2006 that the village attorney, Joseph W. Russell of Barclay Damon LLP, reworked. The law remains in draft form, and will become available for public view once the board schedules a public hearing for it, wrote Village Clerck Joanne Lenhard-Boye in an email to the Times.
“If you have a law established, you can work toward doing it and abolishing” the justice position, the mayor said.
