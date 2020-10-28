CLAYTON — Joedy A. and Gerald V. Hill had just gotten home from vacation Sunday when they heard an explosion outside, which it appears turned out to be propane combusting in their camper and engulfing it in flames. This all happened feet from the house they just paid off in full.
The Hills had been on vacation in Selkirk Shores, Oswego County, for two weeks before they arrived home on Ellis Road at about 11 a.m. Sunday. They stayed in a cabin at Selkirk, but they also have a camper next to their house that’s sort of become a “man cave” for Mr. Hill, as well as a place to store their camping gear and beds.
Mr. Hill said he began making a few trips with their gear to the camper, putting things away. A few hours went by before he decided to turn the power on. Just like normal, the lights cut on and everything seemed in order, so he went back inside the house.
It wasn’t until it was dark and about 8 p.m. when they were in their kitchen and heard the explosion sound.
“It sounded like somebody had been hunting,” Mr. Hill said, “and found their deer and had shot it right next to our house.”
Mrs. Hill said she looked at her house and screamed to him that the camper was on fire. He ran outside with a fire extinguisher and emptied it on the camper. He then got a hose and began spraying it, but that was short-lived as he knew it would be unsuccessful. The other factor was the 350-pound propane tank that sits next to the camper. They wondered if that could explode, so he began spraying the tank instead.
Mrs. Hill said she dialed 911 and reported to them the camper was on fire near a propane tank and their house. As a result, since it’s a rural area with no large bodies of water around, and since the camper would need a quick hit if the house would be saved, six fire departments responded.
“It was roaring,” Mr. Hill said. “But they got here really quickly.”
Fire crews arrived and put the fire out shortly after. Mrs. Hill was notified that the propane tank was not of too much concern considering they rarely, if ever, explode.
The result turned out to be good, they said, as no one was injured and the house sustained no damage. The cause is somewhat unclear, but Mrs. Hill was told the explosion was near a coffee pot inside the camper.
They suspect the coffee pot turned on when Mr. Hill turned on the power. It began to make coffee with no water or grounds and when it arched, it got hot enough to combust the propane. The propane tanks were off inside, but there could have been some remaining in the stove or in the lines.
But above all, the Hills are grateful for the response of the fire departments — which included those from Depaulville, Clayton, Fishers Landing, LaFargeville, Chaumont and Cape Vincent.
“Even though we lost the camper — it wasn’t insured — it’s not a big deal,” Mrs. Hill said. “As long as nobody was hurt it doesn’t matter. Being us, the dog, or a firemen — things can be replaced, people can not.”
