CLAYTON — A pickup truck crashed into an apartment building Thursday evening, causing nine people to have to leave their home.
Village police said an unidentified man, who had borrowed a truck from a friend in Three Mile, crashed the vehicle into the side of 601 State St. just before 7 p.m. The driver was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for treatment of minor injuries and released.
Police said the driver passed out at the wheel of the vehicle, but it remains unknown if he suffered a medical condition or not prior to the crash.
Police declined to identify the driver because the incident remains under investigation and criminal charges may be pending the results of a blood test.
Police said the building at State and James streets, which houses three or four apartments, sustained significant damage, necessitating the removal of residents. The Red Cross was at the scene to offer shelter assistance for the displaced residents, but all of the residents found alternative places to stay on their own, police said.
