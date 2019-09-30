CLAYTON — The Village Reconstruction Project is expected to kick this week off with a bang.
According to an online system that updates residents of the project, blasting is expected to start today on Riverside Drive. Blasting will occur Monday through Friday, except in cases of bad weather.
"Due to the nature of blasting operations, localized traffic will be delayed for short periods of time around each blast," the alert states.
A reminder to drivers: Much of Clayton is one-way for the duration of the construction project. On Saturday multiple drivers were seen driving the wrong way, despite signs identifying James Street as one-way. One driver screamed profanities at a young mother, with her child in tow, as he drove the wrong way.
New one-way traffic patterns began two weeks ago for portions of Riverside Drive, James and Webb streets, which workers will rebuild over the next two years, and last throughout the duration of the $9.3 million project. Motorists will not be able to access Riverside Drive from Webb Street, turn left onto Riverside Drive from Merrick Street, or turn left onto James Street from Riverside Drive, according to a traffic map from the state Department of Transportation. They can only drive north on James Street toward Riverside Drive starting at the intersection with Mary Street.
The department predicts that construction will last through two winters, pending weather conditions, and throughout the summer of 2020 until concluding in spring 2021.
The village will foot the bill for workers to install conduits and vaults beneath the streets so National Grid, Verizon, Spectrum and Westelcom could install underground cables and remove the ones overhead. Payments will also cover ornamental lighting, a new water main on James Street and sewer laterals on portions of James Street and Riverside Drive.
