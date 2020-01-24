CLAYTON — Workers for the Plattsburgh contractor tasked with rebuilding downtown Clayton’s roads and installing new water, sewer and utility infrastructure underneath them have halted work until mid-February.
Luck Bros. Inc. on Jan. 16 opted to take a break from the project, which encompasses portions of James and Webb streets and Riverside Drive, for mandatory employee training, equipment maintenance and for workers’ vacations, wrote Michael R. Flick, public information officer for Region 7 of the state Department of Transportation, in an email. The company was previously expected to resume work Monday.
Before leaving the site, Mayor Norma J. Zimmer said the workers patched up the roads they had dug up to install new water and sewer lines and conduits and vaults that will allow overhead utility and telecommunications cables to be replaced with underground ones.
“We’re fine. They’ve left it in good shape,” she said. “I just can’t say enough nice things about Luck Bros., working with them.”
Luck Bros. began the historic district road reconstruction and village betterments project, which encompasses the section of James Street between Riverside Drive and Mary Street, the section of Riverside Drive between James Street and Webb Street and the section of Webb Street between Riverside Drive and Hugunin Street, in the fall. The long awaited project followed a few years of planning on the state and local level.
Mr. Flick said workers buried all of the underground vaults for the wires, as well as much of the water and sewer pipes on Riverside Drive. When they resume construction next month, Mr. Flick wrote that they will resume water and sewer main installation, perform storm drainage work and installing duct banks. Afterward, they will perform “more traditional work; earthwork as it relates to the roadway, sidewalks,” he wrote.
“The project has moved along very well,” Mr. Flick wrote. “The support of the community and the community leadership has been great and we look forward to delivering the community a new downtown.”
The department had predicted that construction would last through two winters, pending weather conditions, and all of the summer of 2020 until concluding in spring 2021. Mr. Flick wrote that once the construction project has been completed, the department will have workers pave the same streets, plus more of James Street until it reaches arched welcome sign and the rest of Webb Street until it reaches the Lion’s Field.
When asked what traffic controls will be in place for the paving project, Mr. Flick wrote that motorists will likely see alternative traffic patterns and flaggers.
The state had budgeted about $9 million for the project. The village will pay more than $6 million for National Grid, Verizon, Spectrum and Westelcom to install underground cables and remove the ones overhead, as well as ornamental lighting, a new water main on James Street and sewer laterals on portions of James Street and Riverside Drive.
Village officials had previously adopted a $5 million bond for the project. They also plan to cover the costs in part with $1.5 million in grants and a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan.
After workers discovered deficiencies in some existing infrastructure, multiple alterations to the project have been scheduled, including more new sewer laterals, water valves and new hydrants, that are expected to increase project costs for the village.
“Yes, there’s been some changes, but that’s not unusual given the scope of the underground work on the project,” Mr. Flick wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.