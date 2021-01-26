CLAYTON — The power lines and cables that crisscross the village’s historic district will soon be taken down, although some work still has to be completed before all their wooden poles can be removed.
Mayor Norma J. Zimmer said the entire project is about three months ahead of schedule. Service from the overhead lines is on track to be cut by the end of February, but crews from New Century Electric, Clayton, have to finish running the electrical conduits and connections underground before the overhead cabling can come down.
“They are physically connecting to each of the private properties downtown right now,” she said Tuesday.
In the middle of Riverside Drive, a small crew of about five men were working on that exact project. They snaked orange electrical cables down through a manhole, while other workers measured the distance to the electrical boxes in the buildings being connected.
Mayor Zimmer did say there are some aspects of the project that are running behind.
National Grid, the primary contractor for electric utility work and the company that maintains the streetlights, still has to deliver replacement streetlights that can operate on their own — without electrical connections on the pole along with them.
“If they had the streetlights in, we could take the poles down the way we thought we were going to,” she said.
As it stands now, Mayor Zimmer said it’s expected that crews will be able to remove most of the poles and keep only the ones with streetlights up. They could then replace the wired streetlights with solar-powered options, or something similar, until the replacement lighting can be installed. That plan could change, though.
“There are a lot of moving parts here,” she said. “We’ve all got to get on the same page, figure out how to move forward.”
Mayor Zimmer said, despite that snag, she was happy to hear that at least one electrical pole, at the corner of James Street and Riverside Drive, had been freed of its cabling and seemed ready to come down.
On Monday morning, crews were spotted grinding at the base of a pole outside of Michael Ringer Galleries on James Street at about 11 a.m., and it seemed workers were ready to remove it entirely.
But it remained standing as of Tuesday afternoon, and the remaining poles around the village’s historic district remained standing and in active service.
“We’re a long way from having them all out,” Mayor Zimmer said. “There’s a lot to do, but we’re still about three months ahead of schedule.”
Since fall 2019, the three-block section of downtown that makes up the village’s historic district has been a flurry of activity.
State Department of Transportation-financed crews spent nearly a year rebuilding parts of James Street, Riverside Drive and Webb Street after village-financed crews buried the underground vaults that would hold the updated power, water and telecommunications infrastructure.
Mayor Zimmer said Luck Bros, Inc., the contractors hired by DOT to rebuild the village streets, will be back March 1 to finish the last pieces of the street projects, which include surface level work, sidewalks and painting.
Initially planned to wrap up in the spring, Mayor Zimmer said the fact that the project is three months ahead of schedule proves the skill of the contractors.
“All the contractors have been great to work with, they really have,” she said.
