CLAYTON — Work is nearly finished on the village’s multi-million dollar historic district renovations, but residents and visitors should expect another few months of orange cones, hard hats and construction vehicles.
Since fall of 2019, crews have been at work in the downtown blocks of Clayton, along Riverside Drive and James and Webb streets.
In mid-April, crews took down the power poles that once carried electricity, internet and phone service to the downtown area, replaced with underground cables. Sewer pipes that were over a century old have been replaced, and shade trees are now going in along either side of Riverside Drive.
Almost everything is ahead of schedule.
“We thought it would still be torn up around downtown right about now; this street is still in rough shape,” Mayor Norma J. Zimmer said Monday afternoon outside of the Koffee Kove diner on James Street. Just feet away, construction crews worked on replacing a sewer main underneath the road, diverting almost all traffic around the downtown blocks.
“But they’ve got pavers going in on Riverside Drive, it’s starting to come together,” she said.
Mayor Zimmer said the work is nearly three months ahead of schedule, with a lot of the most important work already finished.
According to a weekly update from the state Department of Transportation crews working on the road construction, a sewer main on the west side of Jane Street is set to be completed by Friday. Sidewalks along Riverside Drive will be graded and some concrete for them will be poured. A storm drain will be installed on James Street, and a retaining wall at the village docks will be formed and the concrete poured as well.
“We’ve been busy,” Mayor Zimmer said.
Despite the construction, the mayor said local business owners have reported little to no drop in customer traffic in recent weeks.
While much of the downtown street work is nearing completion, there are still aspects of the project left unfinished. National Grid, which supplies power to the entire village and manages the village’s streetlights, are still behind on installing the ornamental lighting to replace the power-pole mounted streetlights.
Mayor Zimmer said the village’s downtown region can get surprisingly dark without them, and the temporary solar lighting National Grid installed as a stopgap measure is essentially worthless.
“They’re ugly too,” she said. “I asked them to just take them down, they really do nothing at all for us.”
She said local business owners have been leaving their outside lights on to make up for the lack of street lights, and some business owners have even installed more lights outside as well. National Grid is currently anticipating they will be able to install the new ornamental lighting by the middle of June.
Besides the ornamental lighting, Mayor Zimmer said the village expects to install the remaining shade trees along the streets come autumn, when the specific varieties going in will be at their strongest and most likely to take root. About 30 trees will be installed to fill in the gaps where power poles once stood.
Village board members have discussed the possibility of keeping James Street one-way, as it has been for much of the downtown renovation project. Mayor Zimmer said business owners and residents who use the thoroughfare have repeatedly said they find it safer for pedestrians. That’s currently impossible, as the state Department of Transportation owns the street and officials are unwilling to change the traffic pattern.
“It’s a state road, and until we do the cost reconciliation and take control of it, we’ve got to do what the state says,” the mayor said.
She said the village may revisit the issue once they have control of the street again, which could come about in a year and a half.
The entire downtown renovation project has a projected cost of over $15 million. New York state budgeted $9 million for the streetwork, and the village of Clayton set aside over $6 million to bury the power and telecom cables, install new streetlights and update the sewer infrastructure.
The village used a $5 million bond, $1.5 million in grants and a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture loan to cover their costs.
The mayor said she was happy to report that, so far, the project has remained under budget.
“We fill out all this paperwork every month, and I’m happy to see nothing has gone over budget by this point, which is always a good sign,” she said.
Besides the massive downtown historic district renovations, the village is working on a few other major infrastructure projects in the coming months. The village on Friday opened up bid offers for an $8 million water main and sewer plant upgrade project, and are putting together a bond proposal for repairs to the village riverwalk along Riverside Drive, which was damaged in the 2017 floods.
“We’ve waited way too long for (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) to get the riverwalk fixed, so we’re going to do a bond for that,” she said.
In 2019, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the Clayton riverwalk would receive $3 million through the Resiliency and Economic Development program for repairs after another year of heavy flooding led to significant damage.
