WATERTOWN — A Clayton man was arrested recently after he allegedly stole items from a beauty store and led police on a pursuit through Public Square.
Peter R. Lagrow, 30, of James Street in Clayton, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with petit larceny, third-degree fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle and several traffic violations. At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Mr. Lagrow allegedly stole $239.19 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty at 21835 Towne Center Drive.
Shortly after, deputies say he fled from police and led them on a short chase toward the city and through Public Square. He was arrested and later released with tickets to appear in court.
