Lorraine man arrested in false report of explosion

A Jefferson County Sheriff‚Äôs Office patrol car is parked in Black River on Sept. 2, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A Clayton man was arrested recently after he allegedly stole items from a beauty store and then led police on a pursuit through Public Square.

Peter R. Lagrow, 30, of James Street in Clayton, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with petit larceny, third-degree fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle and several traffic violations. At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Mr. Lagrow allegedly stole $239.19 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty Supply at 21835 Towne Center Drive.

Shortly afterward he fled from police and led them on a short chase toward the city and through Public Square. He was arrested and later released with tickets to appear in court.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.