CLAYTON — Nathan S. Kilborn, 23, of 36320 Reese Road, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree harassment.
Police say at about 6:32 p.m. at his residence, Mr. Kilborn allegedly used a metal pipe to smash two rear tail lights, a mirror, the front windshield and the body of a blue 2002 Mercury Mountaineer owned by Kathy F. Smith. He also allegedly threw a metal snow shovel at Megan K. Kilborn, striking her in the chest and knocking the wind out of her.
Mr. Kilborn then allegedly struck Daniel Lee in the chest with a broken metal snow shovel.
He was arrested at about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday. He is due to answer the charges in Town Court.
