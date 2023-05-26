CLAYTON — Todd A. Williams, 52, was charged Friday by state police with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.
Troopers said the arrest stems from an investigation at FMI Sand and Gravel on County Route 3 in the town of Orleans. Mr. Williams is alleged to have taken cash payments from customers and kept the money.
