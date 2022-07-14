Man dies after crashing into house

A Clayton man died after he appeared to suffer a medical emergency and crashed his car into a house at 535 Merrick St. in Clayton on Wednesday night. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

CLAYTON — A Clayton man has died after it appears he suffered a medical event while driving on Merrick Street Wednesday evening, which resulted in his vehicle striking a home.

Gerald V. Hill, 66, of Clayton, was driving down Merrick Street when state police say it appears he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle then crashed into 535 Merrick St. shortly after 7 p.m. CPR was performed on Mr. Hill at the scene.

Mr. Hill was transported to River Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An upcoming autopsy is set to determine the cause of death, and an investigation is ongoing. State police were assisted on scene by Clayton police, fire and the Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.