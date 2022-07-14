CLAYTON — A Clayton man has died after it appears he suffered a medical event while driving on Merrick Street Wednesday evening, which resulted in his vehicle striking a home.
Gerald V. Hill, 66, of Clayton, was driving down Merrick Street when state police say it appears he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle then crashed into 535 Merrick St. shortly after 7 p.m. CPR was performed on Mr. Hill at the scene.
Mr. Hill was transported to River Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. An upcoming autopsy is set to determine the cause of death, and an investigation is ongoing. State police were assisted on scene by Clayton police, fire and the Thousand Island Emergency Rescue Service.
