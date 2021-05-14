CLAYTON — A town of Clayton man faces federal weapon possession and drug charges after illegal firearms and cocaine were allegedly seized from his residence in September.
Adam Cook, age not available, of 40973 Route 12, is charged in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, with possession of an unregistered National Firearms Act firearm, transferring an unregistered firearm in violation of NFA, making an unregistered firearm in violation of NFA, distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm during in and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the court, members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force were involved in an investigation regarding several individuals alleged to be trafficking in both controlled substances and firearms.
During the investigation, task force members allegedly obtained information that Mr. Cook was selling both cocaine and firearms from his residence. On Sept. 3, the task force conducted surveillance of the residence and observed several vehicles coming and going, remaining at the residence only for a brief time.
The task force obtained a search warrant for the residence and executed in on Sept. 3. According to court documents, when officers entered the residence and encountered Mr. Cook, he was attempting to throw a safe from a window of a back bedroom. Mr. Cook waived his Miranda rights and allegedly admitted to being a cocaine user and to possessing at the residence, although he stated the drug was for personal use only.
He also allegedly admitted to possessing a Keltec 12-gauge shotgun that he said he kept at the residence for protection. Mr. Cook gave officers the combination to the safe, which contained about 285 grams of a substance later determined to be cocaine, several boxes of 9mm caliber ammunition and $23,420 in cash.
Mr. Cook agreed to speak to officers at the Clayton Police Department, where he allegedly admitted to ordering firearm parts from the internet and that he had “milled” out the receivers, turning them into functional firearms. He also admitted to selling seven of the firearms he had manufactured, according to court documents. He also allegedly admitted that he received cocaine from a source in Rochester, to whom he was indebted about $35,000.
It is alleged in the criminal complaint that the amount of cocaine seized was consistent with distribution, not personal use. Two of the sold guns were recovered from people who told investigators they had purchased them from Mr. Cook. An inspection of the weapons determined they were of a type that required they be registered in the National Firearms Transfer Record, but a search of records allegedly revealed neither had been registered.
Mr. Cook made an initial appearance in federal court Thursday and was remanded to U.S. Marshal’s custody. A detention hearing was set for Tuesday.
