CLAYTON — Kyle Whiting, a 26-year-old with COVID-19 who was placed on life support days before his wedding, went from being too sick for a lung transplant to too healthy for one.
Mr. Whiting tested positive for COVID-19 in October and has spent the last three months in hospitals. At first he was placed on a ventilator and an ECMO machine — a device for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation to oxygenate blood from outside the body and pump it back in. It’s the highest form of life support. By November, he was in need of a double-lung transplant, but he was too sick to even be a candidate. His mother, Shalene Whiting, said back then that he needed a miracle to recover.
“And we got one,” she said.
Mr. Whiting, who was planning to marry his fiance, Reba Gushlaw, on Oct. 23, was on the ECMO machine for more than 70 days, and it was that time that allowed for his lungs to strengthen. His right lung had been flat and non-functional, but now it’s almost back to normal. His left lung is still damaged, but the progress he’s made has pushed him over the threshold for a transplant and into the category of being too healthy for one.
In the two weeks since he was taken off life support, Mr. Whiting has walked and talked. He was at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia — where he was transferred for the lung transplant — and was moved out of the ICU wing about a week ago. He’s now set to be transferred back to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, where he was first placed on the ECMO machine. He’ll get there and work toward removing the tracheostomy tube that goes through his throat and into his lungs. After that, he’ll hopefully begin physical therapy at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. After that, it’s back home to Clayton.
His mother is giving credit to the ECMO team at St. Joseph’s, and the woman leading it, Dr. Courtney L. Maxey-Jones.
“She’s a wonderful doctor,” Ms. Whiting said. “He would not be here if it wasn’t for her.”
There is a GoFundMe account for Mr. Whiting, who has made an almost complete 180 but will still need all the help he can get when he is released from the hospital.
“When he was first put on ECMO, they gave him a one-in-eight chance to come off of it,” Ms. Whiting said. “So we knew it was far-fetched, but it was our only option at that point.”
Over the last three months, Ms. Whiting has had to constantly make quick, life-altering decisions for her son.
“I used to cry every day and ask myself, ‘Am I messing up? Am I doing the wrong thing?’ It was rough,” she said. “But now I cry happy tears, so I’m good.”
