WATERTOWN — A Clayton man will get probation after admitting in court that he held his girlfriend against her will with an infant while he drove 90 miles per hour on County Route 66 in the town of Hounsefield in June.
David Q. Cundall, 22, of 110 Joseph Lonsway Drive, pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court on Wednesday to misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, unlawful imprisonment and endangering the welfare of a child.
During the June 2 domestic incident, he grabbed Courtney E. Calhoun by the waist and forced her into his vehicle as she tried to leave and find help.
Mr. Cundall then drove along County Route 66 at 98 mph in the town of Hounsfield with her and a 9-month-old child in the vehicle.
Later, a passerby, Brad J. Gebo, noticed the domestic disturbance and attempted to call 911 and take photos of Mr. Cundall’s license plate.
Mr. Cundall allegedly punched Mr. Gebo in the face, grabbed his cellphone and threw it on the ground. He admitted to damaging the phone.
He will be sentenced on Oct. 16.
