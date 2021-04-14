CLAYTON — The village Board of Trustees has nearly completed its annual budget process for the upcoming year and will raise the tax rate by about 6 cents.
The new tax rate will be $7.812377 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That means a $100,000 house in the village will have a village property tax bill of about $781. Last year, the tax rate was $7.756751, meaning a $100,000 house had a tax bill of about $775.
Overall, the village expects to raise about $1,425,800 in taxes this year to support the $2,489,531 general fund. They’ll make up the difference, $1,063,731, in other revenue like sales or hotel room occupancy taxes.
Mayor Norma J. Zimmer described this year’s budget as cautiously optimistic, and relatively conservative, as the village works to recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of that cautious optimism, the village is planning to take in about $580,000 in sales tax revenue this coming year, up from $403,882 in revenue for last year.
“We put in for sales tax about what we had pre-COVID,” she said. “With the sales tax, we’re not 100 percent sure, but I’m hoping for a banner year. You just don’t know how things are going to turn out.”
The village, which sees much of its sales tax revenue generated from tourists visiting during the summer months, expected that revenue stream to dry up as tourism lagged at the height of the pandemic last summer. For the 2020-21 budget, which covers last year starting in May until the end of April 2021, the town has taken in $476,585 in sales tax revenue. That’s more than the $403,882 that was anticipated, but still far less than the $623,871 the village took in the year before.
The financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic never got as bad for local governments as was anticipated. At one point in the middle of last year, New York state began advising towns, villages, counties and school districts that they would be cutting all state aid by 20%, which left many local officials staring at giant holes in their budgets. Those cuts have largely not happened, and an influx of federal financial assistance has filled in many of the holes in the state budget.
Mayor Zimmer said that’s made the village board a little more confident going into fiscal year 2021, although they’re still cautious.
“Now we know what the state has got and what they’re going to do, that’s been helpful,” she said. “But we’re never comfortable that the governor won’t still peel off some of our sales tax.”
Last year, some local governments saw their Aid and Incentives for Municipalities, or AIM, payments, which are a form of state aid to local towns and villages, cut by about 5%. In Clayton, the state took that money from their sales tax revenue instead.
“It was kind of iffy if we’ll get it,” Mayor Zimmer said, noting that the state has not yet promised that their aid payments will return to normal.
The village budget anticipates about $12,000 in AIM payments for the upcoming fiscal year — the same as they did for 2020. That total is down about $20,000 from 2019.
The village is also building up a fund balance, or money left unspent from one fiscal year that can be rolled into the next as a kind of savings account. The budget projects that the village will have $587,091 in unspent fund balance at the end of this coming fiscal year, up significantly from the $328,249 in fund balance left last year. Mayor Zimmer said the village recently established a policy on how much fund balance to maintain.
“The board is committed to moving that fund balance up, so we’re on a roll,” she said.
The only major departmental budget change in the village budget is in the village police department. For this coming year, the village is anticipating it will spend about $161,129 for police officer salaries and benefits. That’s down from $174,228 budgeted for the 2020-21 budget, and much lower than the $249,931 spent on salaries in the police department in the fiscal year for 2019-20.
Mayor Zimmer said that cut is because the police department has one fewer full-time officers than it did in 2019.
“We have a lot of standbys and we fill them in when we need them, but we don’t have the expense of a full-time officer there anymore,” she said. “Now, we have the chief, one officer and use the part-timers as needed.”
Last year, the village opted to eliminate four full-time positions in their budget, as a way to save some money and cut excess. Mayor Zimmer said this year the village is bringing one employee back to their treasurer’s office.
“We only have one person there now and you really can’t function with just one,” she said.
In 2019, the village spent $126,229 for staff in the treasurer’s office and cut that total down to $53,067 for the 2020-21 budget. This year, they’re raising that total back to $93,480.
The village budget also establishes the operating expenses and rates for the village’s water and sewer systems. This year, the water and sewer rates charged to customers will remain flat, and both funds have more than $1 million in fund balance available.
The village water fund is relying on about $185,455 in fund balance for its operating expenses this year but has $1,320,478 in fund balance remaining.
Mayor Zimmer said throughout the budgeting process this year, the village board kept the COVID-19 pandemic and its possible effects on incomes in mind. She said they remain optimistic about the potential this summer season has for success because village residents know how to handle pandemic operations now.
“Some people did really well last year,” she said. “They’ve had to reinvent themselves, they’ve done things to make it more convenient to stay outside, and I think that’s going to continue. People want to be outside, and I think the issues with that were addressed last year, and that will really help everyone get through the season.”
The village board took public comment on the budget at its meeting Monday. Only one person spoke up at that meeting, and the board is taking those comments on board before they will vote on whether to adopt the budget at their April 26 meeting.
