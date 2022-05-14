CLAYTON — Taxpayers will see no change in their village tax burden this year, even as Clayton sees its property tax revenues shoot up by nearly $45,000.
Thanks to new and improved properties in the village, residents will see the same $7.82 in taxes per $1,000 of assessed property value, meaning a $100,000 property will pay $782.
Village Mayor Norma J. Zimmer said that comes even as the village is only taxing about 80% of the total property value in its borders.
“We use the same valuations the town does, and they’re doing a revaluation. It’ll be effective September 2023,” she said.
The mayor said it does cause some budgetary strain when a municipality isn’t able to rely on 100% of its tax base, and the planned date the revaluation will be implemented means the village has at least one more budget year without full taxable value.
Even without the revaluation, enough new property was built or renovated and revaluated on its own in the village that property tax income this year will be $1.47 million, up from $1.42 million last year. The village is entering the 2022-23 fiscal year with $1.16 million in available fund balance, or unspent money from prior budgets, and is using none of it for this year’s budget.
Overall, the village budget calls for $2,652,297 in revenue and grant payments, including $600,000 in anticipated sales tax income and $187,338 from the American Rescue Plan Act. The state’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, or CHIPS will give Clayton $213,945 for planned improvements this year.
The American Rescue Plan money, of which half has already been received, will be used in part to replace the roof on the public restrooms and dockmaster building at Rotary Park on Riverside Drive. The rooftop viewing deck has been closed for years, and the mayor said roof repairs are the first step to potentially reopening that deck.
“We had to close that because it was not safe,” she said.
The village is also working on Resilience and Economic Development Initiative projects, including the $2.4 million sewer plant upgrades.
“We’re doing a sewer plant upgrade and we’re upgrading the force main at the Riverside Drive pump station,” Ms. Zimmer said. “It’s coming along really good.”
That project should be finished by September.
REDI money and U.S. Department of Agriculture funding will be used to finance an estimated $1.2 million repair to the Clayton Riverwalk, which was damaged Halloween night in 2019 during a storm that impacted Clayton and communities across Northern New York.
Repairs at Centennial Park are underway and will be finished by the start of the tourism season.
“We’ve always got a shovel in the ground somewhere,” Ms. Zimmer said.
The village will also pay for an additional police officer in the 2022-23 budget, giving the department $228,127 for three officers, counting the chief of police.
“After COVID, we’ve only really got two officers, the police chief and one other person, so they need to get that back up a little bit,” she said.
With the tourism season coming back, and few-to-no COVID-19 restrictions still in place for travel or social gatherings, the mayor said the village is expecting to be busy, and an additional police officer will help handle the extra workload.
The additional officer will bring the village police department back up to pre-pandemic staff levels.
This year’s budget was passed unanimously during the village board’s April 25 meeting.
